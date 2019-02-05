US Envoy Travels to North Korea to Prepare for Trump-Kim Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Pyongyang on February 6 for talks to prepare for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, the State Department said in a press release.

"Biegun will travel to Pyongyang on February 6 for meetings with his DPRK counterpart Kim Hyok Chol to prepare for the President’s second summit with Chairman Kim and advance further progress on the commitments the President and Chairman Kim made in Singapore: complete denuclearization, transforming US-DPRK relations, and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the release said on Monday.

Earlier, the US Department of State said in a press release that Biegun is scheduled to meet with his North and South Korean counterparts in Seoul on 3 February.

The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula started to ease after Kim Jong-un committed to denuclearizing and held historic summits with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.