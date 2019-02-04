Indian Man Arrested After Posting Vulgar Tweet Against Female Politician

An inappropriate Tweet against Priyanka Gandhi, a rising female politician in India's opposition camp, landed a man from Bihar in trouble with law enforcement. Sanjay Nath was arrested by police from Katihar district after social activist Shaheen Syed filed a complaint against him to the Bihar Cyber Crime Investigation Unit.
वो तुम्हें 28-28 इंच के दो दिखा कर ललचाने की कोशिश करेंगे,— 🚩Yogi Sanjay Nath 🇮🇳 (@yogisanjaynath) January 30, 2019
लेकिन तुम पूरे 56 इंच वाले पे अड़े रहना
😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/xMlmbBot59
Priyanka Gandhi, who is the sister of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, recently made a foray into active politics by being elected the party's general secretary. She has been on the receiving end of misogynistic attacks and sexist remarks by her rivals since entering politics earlier this year.
BJP netas attack Priyanka Gandhi Vadra#ITVideo— India Today (@IndiaToday) January 27, 2019
More videos: https://t.co/NounxnP7mg pic.twitter.com/l4wG44Fsn6
A post by Sanjay Nath garnered a barrage of angry responses from social media users who slammed his vulgarity.
Please stop with this horrid way of targeting those you don’t support. You are not helping PM Modi. I can assure you of that. You’re only embarrassing yourself is all.— Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) February 3, 2019
shame on the person who did this, case should be filed aginst him for such an obsence tweet— Indian Borat (@YeddSidd) February 4, 2019
We filed an FIR at the Sansad Marg police station to investigate & prosecute the people who are running a malicious campaign targeting @INCIndia General Sec Priyanka Gandhi ji. I have no doubt it is the Bhakts of @narendramodi behind this conspiracy. All states will file today. pic.twitter.com/sNh92DuLqe— Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevmp) February 4, 2019
