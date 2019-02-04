Indian Man Arrested After Posting Vulgar Tweet Against Female Politician

The female politician, Priyanka Gandhi, has been facing misogynistic attacks and sexist remarks ever since she entered Indian politics earlier this year.

An inappropriate Tweet against Priyanka Gandhi, a rising female politician in India's opposition camp, landed a man from Bihar in trouble with law enforcement. Sanjay Nath was arrested by police from Katihar district after social activist Shaheen Syed filed a complaint against him to the Bihar Cyber Crime Investigation Unit.

The Hindustan Times newspaper reported that Nath is a worker of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the sister of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, recently made a foray into active politics by being elected the party's general secretary. She has been on the receiving end of misogynistic attacks and sexist remarks by her rivals since entering politics earlier this year.

A post by Sanjay Nath garnered a barrage of angry responses from social media users who slammed his vulgarity.

