Mysterious 'Hercules' Vigilante Kills 3 Suspected Rapists in Bangladesh - Report

An anonymous vigilante, who calls himself "Hercules", is roaming the streets of Bangladesh and killing rape suspects.
The body of the vigilante's third victim, recovered on Friday, had a printed note tied around its neck which read, "I am Pirojpur Bhandaria's [the victim's name] rapist Rakib. This is the punishment for rape. Rapists beware. Hercules," reports Bangladesh's Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
In Bangladesh, a vigilante by the name of 'Hercules' is killing rapists and alleged rapists and leaves notes on their dead bodies. The start of superheroes or just another glorified killer? https://t.co/EOo2jT3Bpn— Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) February 4, 2019
The victim, the report says, is a suspect in a Jalakathi gang-rape case, and has been identified by Bangladesh police as Rakib.
The vigilante's hard-line approach went down well in neighbouring India, with some social media users calling on him to help the country tackle rape.
Come to India. India needs you. https://t.co/aYqklrJwxH— _lalitsahoo_ (@justlalit) February 4, 2019
Meanwhile, others suggested this development would make a good TV show.
A Netflix original waiting to happen.— Niveda 🎈🤡 (@n1veda) February 4, 2019
"On his target are the rapists and rape accused of the country." https://t.co/AtfiG42IBg
Others branded "Hercules" a hero.
Real Life Hero… Anti Hero… Thank you for giving us the Justice..— Greeshma Appunny (@imgreeshu) February 3, 2019
Please Kill them All… And let the fear prevail amongst Rapists #Hercules #Warrior #Hero4ever https://t.co/QoqLnNgVhc
Hey #Hercules from Bangladesh, whoever you are, you are a Hero. May the legend be a myth, but you certainely are saving lives and giving us hope. Thank you. Shall everyone accused of rape recieve death. #Bangladesh— Kasturi🍀🌈 (@Kasturi_Subhash) February 3, 2019
