Mysterious 'Hercules' Vigilante Kills 3 Suspected Rapists in Bangladesh - Report

The person is being hailed a hero and showered with praise on the internet. Some social media users even suggested the man should come to India to tackle the country's rampant rape and sexual harassment problem.

An anonymous vigilante, who calls himself "Hercules", is roaming the streets of Bangladesh and killing rape suspects.

The body of the vigilante's third victim, recovered on Friday, had a printed note tied around its neck which read, "I am Pirojpur Bhandaria's [the victim's name] rapist Rakib. This is the punishment for rape. Rapists beware. Hercules," reports Bangladesh's Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The victim, the report says, is a suspect in a Jalakathi gang-rape case, and has been identified by Bangladesh police as Rakib.

Prior to Rakib's murder, two other suspected rapists were killed in similar fashion, with notes also left behind. One of the men, Sajal, was co-accused with Rakib in the same gang-rape.

The vigilante's hard-line approach went down well in neighbouring India, with some social media users calling on him to help the country tackle rape.

Meanwhile, others suggested this development would make a good TV show.

