Photo of Kids Clicking 'Selfie With Slipper' Goes Viral in India

The photograph has been widely shared on Indian social media, with a prominent celebrity also giving his take on it; the famed actor said the image appears to be fake, but the photographer who posted it vouched for its authenticity and insisted that it wasn't altered in any way.

A photo of five Indian kids posing in front of a camera-styled slipper has been making waves on social media.

I’m sharing this image that came in on text cause d unbridled innocence n joy of these lovely kids moved me n made me smile in equal measure



Super image that asks questions



If anyone can reliably locate these munchkins n d photog I’d love to personally send them something each pic.twitter.com/5JWBmixzSH — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 3, 2019

​One person tweeted that happiness is a "state of mind".

.. with due respect and apology.. i feel this is photoshopped.. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size.. to his other hand by his side!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2019

Amit ji 🙏🏽

Nice to hear from u



Checked wt 3 post prod experts independently



— Doo Creative, Hyd

— Khurshed Poonawala

— @HappyFinishAsia



All of them said it’s NOT photoshopped

The hand wt the chappal looking enlarged is a matter of perspective distortion standard on smartphones — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 4, 2019

This pics gone viral on the net. Cannot get the smile off my face, or the lump out of my throat pic.twitter.com/fzMO9JwCo5 — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) February 3, 2019

Actually both sad and cute.. the aspirational kiddos — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) February 3, 2019

I want to feel the happiness, hope i could be a part of that group… https://t.co/IV928XAgoA — Smruti Ranjan Sahoo (@smrutiranjans1) February 4, 2019

The photo was briefly mired in controversy when famed Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that the photo seemed to have been photoshopped as there were some symmetrical mismatches and size distortions. Photographer Atul Kasbeka "respectfully" set the record straight, saying that he had checked with three post-production experts who all confirmed that the issues raised by the actor were, in fact, a matter of perspective distortion, something that often happens on smartphones.