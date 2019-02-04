Photo of Kids Clicking 'Selfie With Slipper' Goes Viral in India

A photo of five Indian kids posing in front of a camera-styled slipper has been making waves on social media.
I’m sharing this image that came in on text cause d unbridled innocence n joy of these lovely kids moved me n made me smile in equal measure— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 3, 2019
Super image that asks questions
If anyone can reliably locate these munchkins n d photog I'd love to personally send them something each
One person tweeted that happiness is a "state of mind".
Happiness is the state of mind,kids are happy to take selfie with slipper #Ahlconintl4SDGs #Ahlconintl @ashokkp @MonikaSawhney6 @gupta_anju9 pic.twitter.com/2lH1IdJU9G— sangeeta sahni (@sagsahni) February 3, 2019
.. with due respect and apology.. i feel this is photoshopped.. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size.. to his other hand by his side!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2019
Amit ji 🙏🏽— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 4, 2019
Nice to hear from u
Checked wt 3 post prod experts independently
— Doo Creative, Hyd
— Khurshed Poonawala
— @HappyFinishAsia
All of them said it’s NOT photoshopped
The hand wt the chappal looking enlarged is a matter of perspective distortion standard on smartphones
This pics gone viral on the net. Cannot get the smile off my face, or the lump out of my throat pic.twitter.com/fzMO9JwCo5— Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) February 3, 2019
Actually both sad and cute.. the aspirational kiddos— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) February 3, 2019
I want to feel the happiness, hope i could be a part of that group… https://t.co/IV928XAgoA— Smruti Ranjan Sahoo (@smrutiranjans1) February 4, 2019
