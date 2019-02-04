US Special Envoy Holds Talks With South Korean Official in Seoul - Reports

Biegun arrived in Seoul earlier in the day to first meet with South Korea’s envoy, while a meeting with North Korea’s envoy Kim Hyok Chol will take place on Tuesday at the border village of Panmunjom or in Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The talks between Biegun and Lee were focused on the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the media outlet.
The US leader said Thursday that he would announce the date and location of the new summit with Kim next week. The meetings are expected to prepare grounds for the new summit between Trump and Kim that is expected to take place in late February.
READ MORE: North Korea Has 20 Undeclared Missile Operating Bases – Report
However, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved since beginning of 2018 during which time North and South Korea concluded important agreements.
READ MORE: US-North Korea Summit Scheduled for Late February — White House
In early January, Trump told reporters that the negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang were going well, adding that the parties were also discussing the venue for a second US-North Korea summit. The Korean nuclear stockpile will be the main focus of an upcoming summit.
The first historic talks between Trump and Kim took place in Singapore last June. The two leaders concluded an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military exercise and a potential lifting of US sanctions.
READ MORE: Xi Hopes North Korea, US 'Meet Each Other Half-Way' — Reports
All comments
Show new comments (0)