Death Toll From Train Crash in Northeastern India Rises to 8 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people who died on Sunday after a train derailed in the northeastern Indian state of Bihar has climbed to eight, while more than 50 others suffered injuries, local media reported.

The Delhi-bound train is reported to have derailed at 3:58 a.m. local time (22:28 GMT on Saturday) when it was going at full speed. A fracture in the rail track may have caused the incident, according to media reports.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, six victims have already been identified.

Previous reports indicated that the number of victims stood at seven and 24 people were believed to have been injured.