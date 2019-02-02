Register
16:17 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia

    Doomed MH370 Plane Was DOWNED to Prevent Repeat of 9/11, Writer Claims

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    It's been almost five years since Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared over the South China Sea with 239 people on board. Two massive search operations produced no results, but aviation experts and private investigators still use every clue and piece of information to try and solve the mystery.

    An MH370 hunter claims that the plane's disappearance has to do with the Malaysian military panicking about the pilot's potential suicide plan.

    The doomed Boeing 777 disappeared above the South China Sea while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, after making a leftward detour and flying toward the Indian Ocean. Massive search operations for its remains in the Indian Ocean produced no results.

    Noel O'Gara, an Irish writer who has spent years struggling with the MH370 mystery, alleges that the military was scared by the Boeing veering off course in what could be an attempt to fly back to Kuala Lumpur and target the famous Petronas Towers.

    READ MORE: MH370 Sighting Claimed to Be Spotted on NASA Satellite PHOTO

    Then-Prime Minister Najib Razak was allegedly made aware of the change of course and convinced into shooting it down so as not to repeat a 9/11-style tragedy.

    As O'Gara puts it, a military fighter jet was scrambled to intercept MH370 and fired a warning shot at the plane, which was carrying 239 passengers and crew. However, instead of alerting the airliner, the military aircraft is thought to have accidentally shot it down.

    "Why did Razak within just a few hours of the downing decide to play dumb and tell the first press conference that the plane was missing?" O'Gara told the Daily Star.

    "It's possible that the hijackers were on a suicide mission which would mean there was no reasoning with them, or no demands were made.

    On the other hand, it's also possible the hijackers made demands which were rejected by Razak."

    The truth-seeker recalls that the initial search was conducted in a relatively small area of the South China Sea, where it went off radars. It was only a week after the plane's disappearance that Razak ordered the search to include a much larger area in the Indian Ocean, quoting a credible source as saying that the plane made a turn back.

    O'Gara believes the delay helped authorities cover up the military's accidental downing of the plane.

    FILE - In this March 22, 2014 file photo, flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine on board a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, searches for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean, Australia
    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Underwater Acoustic Wave Analysis Suggests New MH370 Course and Crash Site

    Razak also said that, according to military radars, the plane ascended to 45,000 feet (13,700 metres), which is well above cruising altitude. The private investigator says it is "evidence of a violent struggle for control of the plane by hijackers."

    Almost five years since the Boeing's vanishing, theories are still running wild about what happened to it — but most people believe the ill-fated aircraft crashed into the ocean. In 2015, a fragment of the plane wing was discovered east of Madagascar on Reunion Island and confirmed as coming from the missing aircraft. Malaysia, China, and Australia conducted a nearly three-year, $144-million surface and underwater search in the southern part of the Indian Ocean, which was called off in January 2017 after yielding no results.

    Last May, US tech firm Ocean Infinity also ended its operations. The company searched over 112,000 square kilometres of ocean floor, also to no avail. 

    In July 2018, Malaysian investigators issued a lengthy report saying the Boeing was likely deliberately steered off course under manual control, but they failed to identify the culprits, if there were any.

    A new development came later in November 2018, after several pieces of debris were found washed ashore in Madagascar.

    Related:

    MH370: Ex-Pilot Claims Search for 'Hijacked' Plane Was in the Wrong Place
    Mistakes by Malaysia Airlines Over MH370 Disappearance Exposed - Reports
    MH370 Search Operation in Cambodian Jungle Called Off Over Injury
    Eyes of Providence: Next-Gen Satellite Network Set to Prevent Next MH370 Tragedy
    Man Who Allegedly Saw MH370's Last Moments REVEALS Crash Site Coordinates
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, interception, fighter jet, MH370, military, Malaysian Airlines, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse