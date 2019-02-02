Doomed MH370 Plane Was DOWNED to Prevent Repeat of 9/11, Writer Claims

It's been almost five years since Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared over the South China Sea with 239 people on board. Two massive search operations produced no results, but aviation experts and private investigators still use every clue and piece of information to try and solve the mystery.

An MH370 hunter claims that the plane's disappearance has to do with the Malaysian military panicking about the pilot's potential suicide plan.

The doomed Boeing 777 disappeared above the South China Sea while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, after making a leftward detour and flying toward the Indian Ocean. Massive search operations for its remains in the Indian Ocean produced no results.

Noel O'Gara, an Irish writer who has spent years struggling with the MH370 mystery, alleges that the military was scared by the Boeing veering off course in what could be an attempt to fly back to Kuala Lumpur and target the famous Petronas Towers.

Then-Prime Minister Najib Razak was allegedly made aware of the change of course and convinced into shooting it down so as not to repeat a 9/11-style tragedy.

As O'Gara puts it, a military fighter jet was scrambled to intercept MH370 and fired a warning shot at the plane, which was carrying 239 passengers and crew. However, instead of alerting the airliner, the military aircraft is thought to have accidentally shot it down.

"Why did Razak within just a few hours of the downing decide to play dumb and tell the first press conference that the plane was missing?" O'Gara told the Daily Star.

"It's possible that the hijackers were on a suicide mission which would mean there was no reasoning with them, or no demands were made.

On the other hand, it's also possible the hijackers made demands which were rejected by Razak."

The truth-seeker recalls that the initial search was conducted in a relatively small area of the South China Sea, where it went off radars. It was only a week after the plane's disappearance that Razak ordered the search to include a much larger area in the Indian Ocean, quoting a credible source as saying that the plane made a turn back.

O'Gara believes the delay helped authorities cover up the military's accidental downing of the plane.

Razak also said that, according to military radars, the plane ascended to 45,000 feet (13,700 metres), which is well above cruising altitude. The private investigator says it is "evidence of a violent struggle for control of the plane by hijackers."

Almost five years since the Boeing's vanishing, theories are still running wild about what happened to it — but most people believe the ill-fated aircraft crashed into the ocean. In 2015, a fragment of the plane wing was discovered east of Madagascar on Reunion Island and confirmed as coming from the missing aircraft. Malaysia, China, and Australia conducted a nearly three-year, $144-million surface and underwater search in the southern part of the Indian Ocean, which was called off in January 2017 after yielding no results.

Last May, US tech firm Ocean Infinity also ended its operations. The company searched over 112,000 square kilometres of ocean floor, also to no avail.

In July 2018, Malaysian investigators issued a lengthy report saying the Boeing was likely deliberately steered off course under manual control, but they failed to identify the culprits, if there were any.

A new development came later in November 2018, after several pieces of debris were found washed ashore in Madagascar.