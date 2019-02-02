Brisbane Airport Evacuated Following 'Emergency Situation'

Australia's Brisbane International Airport is in a state of lockdown as police respond to an incident. There are reports of a man being armed with knives, and authorities have declared a bomb threat, according to 9news.

"Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act tonight at Brisbane Airport due an emergency situation," Queensland Police said in a statement.

According to 9news, a man armed with a knife reportedly made bomb threats inside the airport.

The Australian Federal Police is managing the security matter and we hope to get back to normal operations as soon as possible. https://t.co/akvdQmrXVg — Brisbane Airport ✈️ (@BrisbaneAirport) February 2, 2019

Nearby trains have also been stopped, according to police.

The international terminal at @BrisbaneAirport has been evacuated due to a police operation. AFP and @QldPolice are currently on the scene. Further details will be provided when available. https://t.co/RhRB5lL6Dr — AFP (@AusFedPolice) February 2, 2019

The incident reportedly took place in the airport's international terminal.

"[A] man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," an eyewitness, Nick Sherrard, posted on Twitter.

Flights have been delayed due to incident.