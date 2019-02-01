Register
17:16 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 23, 2006 file photo, indigenously developed medium range missiles Agni-I, left, and Agni-II, right, are displayed during Republic Day rehearsals, in the backdrop of the presidential Palace in New Delhi, India. India successfully tested a medium-range version of its most powerful nuclear-capable missile on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010, as part of an army training exercise Defense Ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar said. The upgraded Agni-1, with a 435-mile (700-kilometer) range, was fired from a testing range on an island off the eastern state of Orissa, Kar said.

    Union Budget 2019: India Announces Meagre Rise in Defence Allocation

    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Indian government on Friday announced a two percent increase in the defence allocation for the year 2019-20, leaving country’s armed forces high and dry on modernisation in comparison to China and Pakistan.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The budget document that was presented by India's minister of finance (interim) in the parliament on Friday noted that the government will allocate around $43 billion in the financial year 2019-20, ending in March 2020, in comparison to $41 billion in 2018-19.

    A defence analyst talking to Sputnik has termed the increase "very nominal", especially against the backdrop of the rising level of expenditure by China to modernise its forces.

    "It is inadequate to allow for inflation, hike in pay and allowances and for the defence acquisition bill in the backdrop of sharp fall in the value of rupee against the US dollar", Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal, a defence analyst, told Sputnik while mentioning that the country fulfils 70% of its requirement of weapons and equipment from imports. 

    Given the fact that most of India's defence allocation goes into paying salaries and allowances ($28 billion), only $14.5 billion will be left for the modernisation of the armed forces.

    "Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approvals accorded by the Indian Defence Ministry for new acquisition projects worth $21 billion-$28 billion by the government over the last five years are meaningless without roll-on funding support on the capital account. Do we want to repeat 1962 (war with China) all over again?" Brigadier Kanwal added.

    As per the budget document, the government will use $5.5 billion for the capital acquisition for the Indian Air Force. The Indian Army, which is facing a shortage of small arms and infantry vehicles, will get $4.1 billion for weapons and equipment. The Indian Navy, currently seeking naval helicopters, submarines, warships and aircraft carriers, will get $3.2 billion for the capital acquisition. In the last financial year, the overall capital budget was $13.2 billion, which means there is an increase of only $1.3 billion from the financial year 2018-19. 

    Nevertheless, Minister Piyush Goyal added: "We will provide additional funds if required".

    The Indian government concluded defence deals, including the purchase of S-400 air defence and missile systems at a cost worth $5.43 billion, and missile frigates worth around $1.5 billion with Russia. The first tranche of payments for these deals is likely to be made in the financial year 2019-20. Furthermore, balance payment for Rafale fighter jet to France and transport aircraft to the US are also to be made this year.

    Related:

    Analyst on US-India Defense Deal: 'Major Step and a Major Milestone'
    Defense Deals Worth $10Bln on the Cards During India-Russia Annual Summit
    India's S-400 Purchase: Russia is 'Very Important Defense-Related' Ally – Prof
    India to Augment Underwater Defense Capability With 4 New Survey Vessels
    Tags:
    defence, budget, purchase, modernization, military, Indian Ministry of Finance, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse