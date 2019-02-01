Indian Navy Man Sentenced to 10-year Prison Term for Rape - Reports

Hailing from the same state, the two were in a relationship which resulted in pregnancy. When the victim approached the convict for marriage, he refused and asked her to abort the baby.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A local court at Chandigarh in India has sentenced a 25-year-old navy man named Vijender Singh to imprisonment for 10 years for cheating and raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, according to a report in the newspaper The Tribune. The woman gave birth to a baby boy subsequent to the rape, who is now ten months old. The convict was arrested 1.5 years ago.

The woman registered a complaint against him, accusing him of raping her under the pretext of marriage. The victim was abandoned by her parents because of her pregnancy. She also lost her job and had to stay at a destitute women's home.

Vijender Singh has also been fined Rs 314,000 ($4,400), of which Rs 300,000 ($4,200) will be given to the victim.

The man can appeal his conviction. Recently, the Supreme Court of India ruled that rape charges cannot be invoked in cases of consensual sex between adults who are in live-in relationships, even if the man recants on a marriage promise.