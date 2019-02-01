Indian Navy Man Sentenced to 10-year Prison Term for Rape - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A local court at Chandigarh in India has sentenced a 25-year-old navy man named Vijender Singh to imprisonment for 10 years for cheating and raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, according to a report in the newspaper The Tribune. The woman gave birth to a baby boy subsequent to the rape, who is now ten months old. The convict was arrested 1.5 years ago.
Vijender Singh has also been fined Rs 314,000 ($4,400), of which Rs 300,000 ($4,200) will be given to the victim.
The man can appeal his conviction. Recently, the Supreme Court of India ruled that rape charges cannot be invoked in cases of consensual sex between adults who are in live-in relationships, even if the man recants on a marriage promise.
