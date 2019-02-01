French-Made Fighter Jet of Indian Air Force Crashes in Bengaluru: 1 Pilot Killed

The cause for the crash remains to be announced by authorities. At least one pilot was killed as a result of the crash.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s French-made Mirage supersonic aircraft crashed at an airport belonging to state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited located in Yamlur in the state of Karnataka. As a result of the crash, one pilot died, with ANI news agency reporting that another pilot survived.

The reason for the crash hasn't yet been announced by authorities, with media reports suggesting that it could either be a pilot error or a technical glitch.

Yamlur, which is located in the city of Bengaluru, will host the 12th edition of the Aero India from 20 February until 24 February. Some 365 companies will be participating in this air show.