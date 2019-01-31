Indian Radical Outfit Booked for Re-enacting Gandhi’s Assassination

Indians woke up to a rude shock on Thursday as Facebook and Twitter were flooded with videos of a radical outfit celebrating the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, who is revered as the “Father of the Nation”. Police have swung into action to nab the culprits.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The outfit, which identifies itself as Hindu Mahasabha, is led by Pooja Shakun Pandey, who was seen in the video re-enacting the assassination of Gandhi by shooting at an effigy of the Gandhi with an air pistol in Aligarh while her supporters stood by cheering.

People not only vented their ire on social media, but also filed a police complaint against Pandey and other members of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Anyone celebrating the assassination of the father of the nation, is essentially celebrating violence. In other words, these Hindu Mahasabha loonies are undermining Indian Constitution and law. Any punishment for them or is it only reserved for those who crack benign jokes? https://t.co/nrNRMJnsUk

Hindu Mahasabha reflects their true colours by burning effigies of Father of Nation, this is why Sh. Subhash Chandra Bose ji warned that these elements are traitors and banished from Country.



According to news reports, Police are on the lookout for Pandey and 13 others seen in the video. Details of the investigation are still awaited.

Mahatma Gandhi is also renowned worldwide for his advocacy of truth and peace. He was assassinated on 30 January 1949 by a radical Hindu youth, Nathuram Godse.