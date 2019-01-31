Indian Man Dupes Amazon of $45,000 by Claiming Refunds for 'Empty' Parcels

Police suspect that the man could not have pulled off the crime without the involvement of Amazon insiders; hence some employees at the Amazon warehouse are being interrogated, local media reported, quoting sources in the cyber police.

Indore (Sputnik) — Police in the Indian city of Indore have arrested a 27-year old man for allegedly duping sellers on Amazon by claiming fictitious refunds amounting to 3 million Indian rupees ($45000), says a report on the news site NDTV.

Mohammed Mahuwala ordered expensive mobile phones and gadgets from the e-commerce platform and sold them in the open market, while also registering a complaint with the seller that he had been delivered empty boxes.

He then earned double the money by claiming refunds for the shipment, according to the police.

"The gang used to get a refund of the amount paid in exchange for these gadgets from Amazon by saying that the parcel sent by the company was empty. But in reality, these devices were taken out from the parcel and sold to the local shopkeepers at a lower price", Madhya Pradesh cyber cell superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Singh told the media.

Mahuwala and his accomplices created several accounts on Amazon using fake e-mail IDs and mobile numbers.