Indian Man Dupes Amazon of $45,000 by Claiming Refunds for 'Empty' Parcels

Indore (Sputnik) — Police in the Indian city of Indore have arrested a 27-year old man for allegedly duping sellers on Amazon by claiming fictitious refunds amounting to 3 million Indian rupees ($45000), says a report on the news site NDTV.
He then earned double the money by claiming refunds for the shipment, according to the police.
"The gang used to get a refund of the amount paid in exchange for these gadgets from Amazon by saying that the parcel sent by the company was empty. But in reality, these devices were taken out from the parcel and sold to the local shopkeepers at a lower price", Madhya Pradesh cyber cell superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Singh told the media.
Mahuwala and his accomplices created several accounts on Amazon using fake e-mail IDs and mobile numbers.
