Indian Brother 'Marries' Sister for Australian Spouse Visa

An investigation revealed that the brother, already a permanent resident of Australia, had documents forged to give his sister a different identity. They got a marriage certificate from a gurdwara (worship place for Sikhs) in 2012 that was subsequently registered at the sub-registrar’s office in the Indian state of Punjab.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Punjab Police are investigating a visa-related scam in which a brother-sister duo has allegedly forged identity documents in order that they may get hold of an Australian visa as a married couple. They are supposedly living in Australia right now.

The matter came to light when their female cousin, in whose name the documents of the sister was forged, registered a report with the police accusing the duo of forging a bank account, a passport and other identity documents using her name to get an Australian spouse visa. Jai Singh, an inspector with the Punjab Police, confirmed the developments to Sputnik.

The Australian High Commission in India came out with a warning against fake marriage scams in November. The country also refused many spouse visa applications when they were found to be linked to a fake marriage syndicate.

"The complainant is closely related to the accused family and used to live with them when they forged her identity documents. Our preliminary investigation has been able to establish most of the facts", says a media report, citing Inspector Jai Singh. Expressing shock, he said, "We all have heard of fake marriages taking place for going migrating overseas, even among close relatives, but this happening with a brother-sister was unheard of".

The Australian Department of Home Affairs said that spouse visa applications go through due diligent scrutiny and, where required, all identity documents are verified with authorities from the issuing country. "But the department has no control over genuine passports issued by the foreign government which may have been issued based on fraudulent documents", it said while speaking to an Australian media outlet.