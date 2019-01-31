Bees Play Spoilsport in Cricket Match Between India and England (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Spectators in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala were greeted by unexpected visitors during a cricket match between India A and English Lions when they were accosted by numerous bees that suddenly appeared in the stadium stands, reported Kerala media house Kaumudi TV.
The game had to be stopped for 15 minutes. Four people had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.
While confirming that a beehive was within the sports facility, the stadium authorities blamed the mishap on spectator indiscretion.
"It was an unfortunate incident. We had ensured that the gallery where the spectators who sit for watching the match was cleaned ahead of the match. But it was some spectators who went upstairs where they were not supposed to go in the normal circumstances and stirred the hive unknowingly or mischievously", said the report citing the chief operating officer of the facility.
