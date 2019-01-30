Register
20:57 GMT +330 January 2019
    FILE - In this March 22, 2014 file photo, flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine on board a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, searches for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean, Australia

    Underwater Acoustic Wave Analysis Suggests New MH370 Course and Crash Site

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    0 41

    The Malaysia Airlines flight went missing in March 2014, but investigators failed to locate the plane and abandoned their search in 2018, leaving plenty of room for speculation and theories as to what happened to the aircraft.

    A Mathematician from Cardiff University, Dr Usama Kadri, has suggested a new method to determine the crash site of the missing MH370 Malaysian Airlines flight in an article for The Conversation magazine. He suggests using data from six hydrophones (underwater microphones) located at two stations in the Indian Ocean to analyse the sonic background around the time that the plane went off radars.

    In this March 22, 2014, file photo, Flight Officer Jack Chen uses binoculars at an observers window on a Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion during the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in Southern Indian Ocean, Australia
    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Man Who Allegedly Saw MH370's Last Moments REVEALS Crash Site Coordinates

    These hydrophones are able to pick up disturbances in water produced by, among other things, objects falling in, which would include an airplane. These disturbances radiate from impact sites as a form of underwater waves, which are then recorded by these microphones and later analysed to determine their source.

    Based on such an analysis, Kadri suggested that the impact site could be either a bit to the north of the original search site in the Indian Ocean or close to Madagascar. Notably, these are the areas where pieces of debris have washed ashore, with some confirmed to be as pieces of Flight MH370.

    READ MORE: Mistakes by Malaysia Airlines Over MH370 Disappearance Exposed — Reports

    At the same time, Kadri's calculations may not be accurate due to data from the second station having been distorted by the sounds of the US military base at Diego Garcia. What is more, some 25 minutes of data from this station have unexplainably gone missing.

    "The signals we have analysed indicate that the there was a 25-minute shutdown that has gone unexplained by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, which is responsible for the hydrophone stations", he said.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers on board disappeared on 8 March, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. After four years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the plane, the Malaysian government stopped its search in May 2018, admitting that they did not know what happened to the plane.

    READ MORE: MH370 Search Operation in Cambodian Jungle Called Off Over Injury

    Over the years, multiple aviation experts and enthusiasts have come up with various explanations of the incident and multiple hypotheses as to MH370's crash site, varying from the bottom of the Indian Ocean to deep inside the Cambodian jungle. 

