Indian Priest Dies After Falling While Attempting to Garland Statue [VIDEO 18+]

A 53-year-old Hindu priest named Venkatesh was severely injured on the head and was admitted to a private hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A priest performing divine duties has died of head injuries after slipping from a raised platform in the town of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu in southern India. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the visuals have gone viral. The incident is said to have taken place a few days ago.

"The priest died after he slipped and fell down from an 11-foot high platform while he was performing puja to the 18-foott Lord Anjaneya statue", district officials told Times Now.

Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal district is a popular tourist spot with the main attraction being a temple housing an 18-foot high Lord Hanuman statue. The 53-year-old priest, Venkatesh, lost his balance as he climbed over the 11-foot high stone ladder near the statue and was trying to wrap the garland around the statue's neck when the incident happened.

The temple was shut down for a few hours after this incident.