16:23 GMT +330 January 2019
    Indians Want to Marry Google Assistant? Hilarious Responses Keep Twitter Rolling

    In a funny spin on the “really” meme trending on Twitter, Google India said that it really wants to know why Indians keep proposing marriage to Google Assistant. To this, Indians responded with equal zeal and humour, sending the Twitterati rolling on the floor.

    Google India this week joined the "really" meme bandwagon by posting under its Twitter handle the question "we really want to know you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you?"

    Indians the world over did not the miss the opportunity to reply back, mostly in the same humour, as Google might have intended, but many used the occasion to aptly question Google India about its contentious privacy policy.

    Probably because you are 

    Indians raised concerns that the very fact that Google knows what question is being asked by Indians to the Google Assistant is evidence of Google's lack of adherence to its privacy policy.

    Some straightaway asked Google to "stop tracking conversations".

    So you do listen to what we tell Google Assistant. Point noted.

    Every information or conversation goes to them and they can do whatever they want to do with that information (as user agreement) on any platform be it Siri, Alexa etc.

    The thread of reactions to Google India's "really" meme had comparisons drawn between Google Assistant and Apple's built-in AI assistant Siri.

    Many Indians were frank to admit that they ask Google Assistant to marry them just for the thrill that is inherent in doing something enjoyable but meaningless.

    Because I want to listen a "yes" sometime 😭

    Then there were some who compared the amiable Google Assistant to a real-life girlfriend or wife.

    A Twitter user with the handle @jjkdsc started the "really" meme in December and several e-platforms like Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin and One Plus have shared posts on social media using the same meme format with the aim of evincing a viral thread of responses. However, of them all, Google India seems to have emerged the winner, given the number and variety of hilarious responses its meme has garnered in the short span of a week.

