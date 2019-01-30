Indians Want to Marry Google Assistant? Hilarious Responses Keep Twitter Rolling

Google India this week joined the "really" meme bandwagon by posting under its Twitter handle the question "we really want to know you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you?"
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019
want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you 🤔
Indians the world over did not the miss the opportunity to reply back, mostly in the same humour, as Google might have intended, but many used the occasion to aptly question Google India about its contentious privacy policy.
We— Pranjal Wagh (@pranjalwagh) January 29, 2019
Probably because you are
— Brijesh Deb 🇮🇳 (@brijeshdeb) January 29, 2019
I really want to know why you always asking my location……?— ദkshഅ (@gazettedyakshi) January 29, 2019
Which indicates that "GOOGLE IS STEALING USER DATA" What a statement by Google.— RSARJUN (@RSARJUN) January 28, 2019
Indians raised concerns that the very fact that Google knows what question is being asked by Indians to the Google Assistant is evidence of Google's lack of adherence to its privacy policy.
Some straightaway asked Google to "stop tracking conversations".
Perhaps stop stalking conversations between two individuals first. 🤣— Sahaj Arora (@sahajtloi) January 28, 2019
So you do listen to what we tell Google Assistant. Point noted.
— Fabin Rasheed (@fabinrasheed) January 28, 2019
Every information or conversation goes to them and they can do whatever they want to do with that information (as user agreement) on any platform be it Siri, Alexa etc.
— Kavish Bhatia (@kavish_bhatia) January 28, 2019
The thread of reactions to Google India's "really" meme had comparisons drawn between Google Assistant and Apple's built-in AI assistant Siri.
Apple never asked why people ask siri to marry them, perhaps because they know that siri sounds attractive.🙃— Fazeel Mehraj (@FazeelMehraj) January 28, 2019
Many Indians were frank to admit that they ask Google Assistant to marry them just for the thrill that is inherent in doing something enjoyable but meaningless.
Because we will get immediate positive response which makes us happy at the moment atleast — 90's kids 😂🤣 @Uthistran— சோம்பித் திரியேல் (@sat80890) January 28, 2019
Because I want to listen a "yes" sometime 😭
— Alexander Armua (@AlexDaztanGr) January 29, 2019
Then there were some who compared the amiable Google Assistant to a real-life girlfriend or wife.
Bcz she will talk only when i talk. 😂😂
— Anytime savage ❁ (@Savage_Anytime) January 28, 2019
I haven't asked this question but I can answer;— Shubham Dixit (@shubhamdixit__) January 29, 2019
because she doesn't ask questions, she let us to ask questions. and she does things according to our wish. she doesn't argue.she keeps quiet when we ask her to, etc..
A Twitter user with the handle @jjkdsc started the "really" meme in December and several e-platforms like Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin and One Plus have shared posts on social media using the same meme format with the aim of evincing a viral thread of responses. However, of them all, Google India seems to have emerged the winner, given the number and variety of hilarious responses its meme has garnered in the short span of a week.
