Indians Want to Marry Google Assistant? Hilarious Responses Keep Twitter Rolling

In a funny spin on the “really” meme trending on Twitter, Google India said that it really wants to know why Indians keep proposing marriage to Google Assistant. To this, Indians responded with equal zeal and humour, sending the Twitterati rolling on the floor.

Google India this week joined the "really" meme bandwagon by posting under its Twitter handle the question "we really want to know you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you?"

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you 🤔 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

Indians the world over did not the miss the opportunity to reply back, mostly in the same humour, as Google might have intended, but many used the occasion to aptly question Google India about its contentious privacy policy.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep track of all our data without us knowing it! 🤔 — Pranjal Wagh (@pranjalwagh) January 29, 2019

Probably because you are

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

Creepy and keep looking into people's lives! 😁 — Brijesh Deb 🇮🇳 (@brijeshdeb) January 29, 2019 I really want to know why you always asking my location……? — ദkshഅ (@gazettedyakshi) January 29, 2019 ​Which indicates that "GOOGLE IS STEALING USER DATA" What a statement by Google. — RSARJUN (@RSARJUN) January 28, 2019 ​

Indians raised concerns that the very fact that Google knows what question is being asked by Indians to the Google Assistant is evidence of Google's lack of adherence to its privacy policy.

Some straightaway asked Google to "stop tracking conversations".

Perhaps stop stalking conversations between two individuals first. 🤣 — Sahaj Arora (@sahajtloi) January 28, 2019

So you do listen to what we tell Google Assistant. Point noted.

— Fabin Rasheed (@fabinrasheed) January 28, 2019

Every information or conversation goes to them and they can do whatever they want to do with that information (as user agreement) on any platform be it Siri, Alexa etc.

— Kavish Bhatia (@kavish_bhatia) January 28, 2019

The thread of reactions to Google India's "really" meme had comparisons drawn between Google Assistant and Apple's built-in AI assistant Siri.

Apple never asked why people ask siri to marry them, perhaps because they know that siri sounds attractive.🙃 — Fazeel Mehraj (@FazeelMehraj) January 28, 2019

Many Indians were frank to admit that they ask Google Assistant to marry them just for the thrill that is inherent in doing something enjoyable but meaningless.

Because we will get immediate positive response which makes us happy at the moment atleast — 90's kids 😂🤣 @Uthistran — சோம்பித் திரியேல் (@sat80890) January 28, 2019

Because I want to listen a "yes" sometime 😭

— Alexander Armua (@AlexDaztanGr) January 29, 2019

​

Then there were some who compared the amiable Google Assistant to a real-life girlfriend or wife.

Bcz she will talk only when i talk. 😂😂 — Anytime savage ❁ (@Savage_Anytime) January 28, 2019 I haven't asked this question but I can answer;

because she doesn't ask questions, she let us to ask questions. and she does things according to our wish. she doesn't argue.she keeps quiet when we ask her to, etc.. — Shubham Dixit (@shubhamdixit__) January 29, 2019 ​

A Twitter user with the handle @jjkdsc started the "really" meme in December and several e-platforms like Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin and One Plus have shared posts on social media using the same meme format with the aim of evincing a viral thread of responses. However, of them all, Google India seems to have emerged the winner, given the number and variety of hilarious responses its meme has garnered in the short span of a week.