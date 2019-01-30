Twitter Hits Back at Indian Activist for 'Free Sex' Dig at Opposition Leader

The social media debate on "election freebies" in India went below the belt when activist-academician Madhu Purnima Kishwar was trolled for asking if the opposition would also offer free sex as an inducement for an electoral win.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Reacting to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's announcement that the Congress Party would provide minimum basic income for the poor if it is elected to power in the upcoming general elections, right-wing female academician and writer Madhu Purnima Kishwar controversially remarked, "Wait till he offers free sex for males for some days in a year". Congress is considered a centre-left party in Indian politics.

READ MORE: Indian Hindu Monk Leader Slammed for Police's Extrajudicial Killings Policy

We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers & sisters suffer the scourge of poverty.



If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty & hunger.



This is our vision & our promise. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2019

Madhu Kishwar's take on Rahul's electoral promise was construed by many as undignified. She was trolled unceasingly for her "free sex" comment.

Wait till Rahul Gandhi also promises free sex for every adult male for a certain number of days every year! https://t.co/5McRMIr9Fb — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) January 29, 2019

This is below even ur dignity. What has bcm of u. This is really hopeless.

— Subhash Mittal (@subhashmittal) January 29, 2019

I can't believe you have written it. Stumped. Sad.

— राहुल देव Rahul Dev (@rahuldev2) January 29, 2019

Get well soon ma'am

— Adit singh (Rahul)🇮🇳 (@aditsinghrahul) January 29, 2019

have you ever paid for the sex????????????https://t.co/2rbDbdrYYc

See this depends person to person. She always paid 💰

— Himanshu Malhotra (@himanmal) January 29, 2019

Madhu was asked to ‘get lost' and to get help albeit ‘discreetly.'

Get lost, you frustrated woman!!!!



Seriously…. Don't expose the lacunae in your life like this.



Get help.. discreetly!!!! — Jyothi 🌈 جیوتھی ‏ (@MrsNair_1112) January 29, 2019

What a sick mind?? Third rated lady get well soon. Do you kids? If so please don't ever raise them with this third rates mindset. If you aren't married then God bless those adult males your talking about

READ MORE: Indian Politician Breaks Internet With Formally Joining Election Arena#mce_temp_url#

This is not the first time that the activist has garnered flak for her controversial viewpoints in support of the right-wing. Kishwar's account was briefly blocked by Twitter in 2016 following allegations of her peddling fake news in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.