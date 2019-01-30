Indian Actress Lisa Ray Engages Troll in Retort Exchange for Calling Her Old

A social media troll called the actress from Bollywood “too old” in a comment on a close-up photo which she posted on Twitter. She shot back, saying among other things that “this dialogue is good to highlight each other’s state of mind”. Her fans rallied behind her with their own shoot-backs.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The troll had it coming for making the "too old" comment when Lisa Ray shot back with a dignified but stern reply, stating that his remark was a symptom of society's unrealistic expectations for women and that she was "honestly not hurt" by what the troll said. Adding further, she contrasted her youth versus the troll, saying that she had aspired for a wider and kinder perspective as a young woman, dropping a hint that he should do the same.

The original post on Twitter from Lisa Ray where the story began.

As predicted, having a jolly time freezing my balls off in Toronto pic.twitter.com/60zZvfztgW — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 27, 2019

And the troll's "too old" comment tweeted by a user under the @97Harshadpatel Twitter handle.

Too old — HARSHAD PATEL (@97Harshadpatel) January 28, 2019

Lisa retorted, saying that she is "honestly not hurt" and that the "dialogue is good to highlight each's state of mind".

Honestly not hurt, but adding ‘too’ to ‘old’ is a symptom of society’s unrealistic expectations for women. Imp. to embrace age. This dialogue is good to highlight each’s state of mind. When I was young, I was different and craved guidance towards a wider, kinder perspective 🙏🏽 https://t.co/y7dBH368h8 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 29, 2019

The troll tried to back out by offering an "apology", but in the same breath saying that he had "said nothing wrong".

@Lisaraniray My Apologies if u were hurt but it was not my intention I just commented on what I felt and i didnt think this would be so outrageous U r life u R Thinking i think its a trend to troll a Person/Issue for Viral views and publicity i think i said nothing wrong — HARSHAD PATEL (@97Harshadpatel) January 29, 2019

The actress gave it back to him, saying that he had given voice to society's dysfunctional attitude towards "women and age" and hence was facing flak on social media.

Thank you for your tweet. And I believe people are not reacting to you personally, but society’s dysfunctional attitude towards women and age in public spheres, speaking through you. Wish you well. https://t.co/y7dBH368h8 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 29, 2019

Lisa's fans on the social media platform were unsatisfied with the apology and continued to show their disdain for the troll, praising the actress for her graceful replies.

Example of kids raised without basic manners. Ugh! — LiveLoveCelebrate (@mgrang) January 29, 2019

Your apology is as bad as your English.