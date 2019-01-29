Breaking Barriers: Pakistan Gets First Female Hindu Judge

Suman Pawan Bodani, who belongs to Shahdadkot in Sindh province, will be serving as judicial magistrate in her home district.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country, a woman belonging to the minority Hindu community has been appointed as a judge of a civil court.

According to Dr Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Suman Pawan Bodani becomes Pakistan’s 1st female judge belonging to the Hindu community. Via Pakistan Hindu Youth Council. Daughter of Dr. Pawan Podani, Suman belongs to Shahdadkot. She stood 54th in merit list for the appointment of Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate. pic.twitter.com/ofqgwSA6Kt — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) January 27, 2019

"Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty", Dr Bodan was quoted by the newspaper The Dawn.

Many on social media commented on the development as a positive direction in the empowerment and equal treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti hailed Pakistan's decision, calling it "heartening".

Heartening to see Pakistan allowing minorities to play a role in nation building. I hope this development allows them to revisit their blasphemy laws. https://t.co/0f9uAa39l0 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 29, 2019

​The Supreme Court upheld Asia Bibi's acquittal.



Suman Kumari becomes the first female Hindu civil judge.



This is my beautiful Pakistan 🙏



What a perfect birth anniversary tribute to Dr Abdus Salam…



The honourable Salam saheb must be smiling today 💚🇵🇰 — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) January 29, 2019

​Pakistan's first judge from the Hindu community was Justice Rana Bhagwandas, who served as the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007. Hindus make up nearly 2% of Pakistan's total population.