N Korea to Continue Working on Creating 'Permanent Peace on Peninsula' - Envoy

Japanese media reported the day before that the United States and South Korea would decrease the scale of their regular joint military exercises, which are scheduled for spring, in order to facilitate Pyongyang's denuclearisation process.

The North Korean Envoy has told the UN Conference on Disarmament that the country will continue working to establish a "permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula".

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci North Korea's Kim Received Letter From Trump - Reports

He also noted that if the US responds to its efforts with trustworthy measures and practical actions, "bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace".

The statement comes after the White House announced on 18 January that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would hold a second summit at the end of February, following up on their first face-to-face in Singapore last June. The exact date and location of the second meeting has not been announced.

The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula began to ease after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to denuclearisation and held historic summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump last year. North Korea has pledged to take steps toward denuclearisation in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills, as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.