Register
12:48 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dog

    Indian Street Pups Found Drenched in Tar, Rescued and Returned to Their Mother

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A barrel of tar collapsed over the puppies and covered them from head to paws. They were having difficulty breathing and were exhausted from the effort of struggling from the sticky mess. They also had to contend with toxic fumes in their eyes and nose.

    Eight street puppies found covered in coal tar were successfully rescued in Tirur in the south Indian state of Kerala thanks to local volunteers and those from the Humane Society International (HIS) India who laboured for hours to scrub the pups clean, reports Malayalam news channel Mathrubhumi. They are hale and hearty now and united with their mother. A person named Jaleel first saw them and then alerted the animal rescue team from HSI India, which then sent its volunteers to Tirur to rescue the hapless animals. The incident took place last week.

    The team had to work long and hard to get the puppies cleaned. They used vegetable oil to help take the tar off their fur. Some of the little ones had suffered injuries.

    "This was such an awesome community effort because there is absolutely no doubt that these puppies would have died had the local people not come to their rescue. These tiny puppies had been trapped in the tar for many hours and were exhausted as well as overwhelmed by the noxious fumes. They had tar covering their eyes, and in their noses and mouths, so they would surely have perished were it not for these compassionate people", says Sally Varma of HSI India in the video report.

    "It was thrilling to see these sweet pups come back to life and suckle from their mother after their ordeal", she added.

    The state of Kerala has a history of street dog culling. But such sensitivity to street pups was welcomed. "To see this community tend to these street puppies with such kindness really makes us happy because Kerala has had a very troubled history with brutal dog culling", said Robert Tigga from HSI India.

    Related:

    'Animal Grin of Tolerance:' Mixed Feelings as Playboy Casts Bald Model (PHOTOS)
    Intern Killed By Lion at Wild Animal Refuge Center After Two Weeks on Job
    New Year, New Boundaries: Iguana Tussles with Stuffed Animal Over Territory
    WATCH Horrifying Moment When Man Pokes Seemingly Furry Sleeping Animal
    Tags:
    animal welfare, organization, rescue, dogs, Kerala, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse