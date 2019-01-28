China Launches New Campaign to Capture Corrupt Officials Abroad - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese authorities have launched a new operation called Sky Net 2019 to hunt down fugitive corruption suspects, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The campaign will be carried out by a number of Chinese agencies, including the National Supervisory Commission (NSC), the Supreme People's Court and the People's Bank of China, according to the Chinese media.

Li Shulei, the deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said as quoted by the agency that China should increase efforts to boost international law enforcement cooperation improve the system that prevents more corruption suspects from fleeing.

The move comes after French newspaper Le Parisien reported last year that the Chinese authorities suspected Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who also serves as the Chinese deputy public security minister, of corruption.

The first Sky Net campaign was launched in April 2015.