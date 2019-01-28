Register
16:37 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as K.P. Oli.

    Nepal PM Vows to Improve Ties With China, Eases Fears of BRI Debt Trap

    © REUTERS / Navesh Chitrakar/File photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Nepal entered China’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2017 with great enthusiasm. The two sides have signed agreements worth $2.4 billion, involving projects ranging from infrastructure and energy to post-disaster reconstruction efforts. With the BRI, Nepal hopes to be well placed as a major transit hub for trade between China and India.

    Nepal's participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is in line with the country's national interests, Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli said on Monday, seeking to assuage fears of a debt trap.  

    "Even though there are some rumours, let us be clear that we are not going to fall into debt trap. Instead, the BRI is going to be beneficial for us. We are aware of our national priorities and interests. Nobody should be worried about it at all," Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli said in Kathmandu on Monday, as cited by Nepalese media.

    READ MORE: China Unveils 'Firefighting' Train

    The Chinese government on Monday officially handed over the expanded Kalanki-Koteshwar section of the Ring Road in Kathmandu in the presence of PM Oli.

    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    China's Redefinition of BRI Has Brought it Closer to India - Observer
    In his address, Oli said that Nepal and China are set to identify several other projects under BRI framework besides striving to complete projects like the Kerung-Kathmandu Railway on time.

    The statement comes at a time when China's BRI is reeling under a slew of criticism around the world. The latest casualty of the "debt trap" is Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project. The government of Malaysia called off the $20 billion project awarded to China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC) on Saturday, citing a lack of financial capacity.

    ​"The cabinet has made this decision because the cost to develop the ECRL is too big and we don't have (the) financial capacity," Malaysian Economic Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said at a media event on Saturday.

    READ MORE: BRI Express: China, Belgium Sign Pact to Connect via Diamond Silk Road Railway

    The interest on the project alone amounted to half a billion ringgit (circa $120 million) a year.

    "We cannot afford to bear this, so this project needs to be terminated without affecting our good relationship with China," the minister added.

    Related:

    BRI Express: China, Belgium Sign Pact to Connect via Diamond Silk Road Railway
    BRI Offers Opportunities for China-Japan Cooperation
    India Answers China’s BRI With 16,650 km Long Cloud, Fiber Initiative
    Tags:
    infrastructure project, trap, debt, Belt and Road Initiative, China, Malaysia, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse