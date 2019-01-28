Indian Cop Punished for Showering Dancing School Girls With Cash - Reports

The girls, aged between 11 and 12, were performing a cultural dance to a patriotic song during Republic Day celebrations in India on 26 January. The girls' parents reported the police officer for tossing notes at them, deeming it to be a demeaning act.

An Indian police officer from Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra has been suspended and is under investigation for throwing cash at performing schoolgirls during Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, according to a report in the Business Standard newspaper. Showering girls with cash is a practice often seen in Mumbai dance bars and night clubs, and is considered derogatory.

Videos of the cop showering the schoolgirls with cash were posted on social media, infuriating the girls' parents. The police officer in question, Pramod Walke, has been taken off active duty and a probe into his conduct has been launched.

He later clarified that he didn't mean to insult the schoolgirls, claiming "They collected cash and asked me to present it to them on their behalf."

The local police station chief also came out in the officer's defence, saying, "Just after stepping on stage Walke made moves which were found objectionable but his body language was not suggestive of vulgarity."