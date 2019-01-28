Indian Cop Punished for Showering Dancing School Girls With Cash - Reports

An Indian police officer from Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra has been suspended and is under investigation for throwing cash at performing schoolgirls during Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, according to a report in the Business Standard newspaper. Showering girls with cash is a practice often seen in Mumbai dance bars and night clubs, and is considered derogatory.
पाहा, का होतोय हा व्हिडिओ व्हायरल#ViralVideo #RepublicDay #Nagpur— Zee 24 Taas (@zee24taasnews) January 28, 2019
https://t.co/tUK01vsaI7
He later clarified that he didn't mean to insult the schoolgirls, claiming "They collected cash and asked me to present it to them on their behalf."
The local police station chief also came out in the officer's defence, saying, "Just after stepping on stage Walke made moves which were found objectionable but his body language was not suggestive of vulgarity."
