Fiery Fury: Indian Mob Burn Leopard to Death After Attack on Villager - Reports

Enraged with the leopard for attacking a villager, locals first beat the animal with sticks and spears, before burning it to death.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A leopard was brutally murdered by an angry mob in India, who showed no regard for the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. The leopard strayed into the village on Friday night after being injured in a road accident on National Highway 76, The Times of India newspaper reported, citing forest officials.

The animal hid itself a behind a shed on a villager's farmland on Friday. Next morning, the leopard mauled the local, and, upon hearing his screams, villagers rushed to his aid.

The mob proceeded to attack the leopard with sticks and spears, and later doused it with kerosene and set it on fire while it was in a semi-conscious state. By the time the forest department and police reached the spot of the incident, they found only the leopard's ashes left.

Kumar Tiwari, a senior forest official, said the incident breached the Wildlife Protection Act and has been registered.