WATCH 2-Year-Old Boy Rescued From 21-Metre Deep Hole in India

The boy fell into the borewell while playing. The 21-metre deep hole had been dug without a proper government permit.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two-year-old Tej Pratap Singh was rescued by a team on Sunday from a 21-metre deep borewell. The incident took place in Kerhar, a village in the state of Madhya Pradesh, reports website liveleak.com.

The toddler was playing near the borehole before he fell in at about 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. The rescue team hurried to the location in less than an hour. They dug a hole parallel to the borewell and were able to reach the boy, the report said, quoting an unnamed official.

#UPDATE: The 2-year-old child who had fallen into a 70-feet deep borewell in Singrauli's Kerhar village, earlier today, has been rescued. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/M3pFyHiCsC — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

​The rescued boy is said to have emerged without "a scratch on his body" but was being kept under medical observation as a precaution, added the official.

The officials are investigating the incident, and attempting to find out how and why the borewell was left without a cover. A similar incident earlier this month involving a toddler in Spain ended in tragedy.