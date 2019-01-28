WATCH Venezuelan President Maduro Inspect Troops Ahead of Drills Amid Unrest

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday announced military drills between 10 to 15 February, which are poised to practice the protection of territories, coast and rivers in the conditions of an invasion. In addition, a civil-military mobilisation mechanism will be trained.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has visited several military bases and met with members of the armed forces.

After head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself as interim president, with the US, Canada, multiple Latin American and European states recognising the opposition leader and the country's head, Maduro said the National Armed Forces must be prepared to defend Venezuela and announced massive military exercises.

Patrullamos las costas de Puerto Cabello en los Tanques Anfibios, dispuestos para la defensa de nuestra patria. pic.twitter.com/f0EGrL9HB8 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

"We are preparing for the most important military exercises in our history," Maduro said during his visit to military bases.

En la Base Naval C/A. Agustín Armario, afianzamos nuestra herencia Caribe que con espíritu guerrero defendió con su vida la patria. pic.twitter.com/li96sg9Bdk — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

He had visited the 41th Armored Brigade at Fort Paramacay and the Naval Base Agustín Armario, in the city of Puerto Cabello.

La Armada Bolivariana, siempre lista para defender nuestros mares con profesionalismo y patriotismo. ¡Los felicito muchachos y muchachas! pic.twitter.com/4CN6ePNinI — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said earlier that Venezuelan army did not support the self-proclaimed leader and was ready to protect national sovereignty.

Nos estamos preparando para los ejercicios militares más importantes de nuestra historia, en homenaje al Bicentenario de Angostura. Su objetivo es acoplar toda la capacidad, operativa, organizacional, de armas y de unión cívico militar, para defender nuestra Patria. pic.twitter.com/TUsCWVn0uL — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country and said that Caracas was severing diplomatic ties with Washington. The US-Venezuelan relations have long been tense, with Trump saying back in August 2017 that he did not rule out a "military option" to put end to chaos in Venezuela.