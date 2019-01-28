Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing Attack in Philippines - Monitor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attack that hit a cathedral in the southern Philippine province of Sulu earlier in the day, the US SITE Intelligence Group monitoring extremist activities reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, one improvised explosive device was detonated inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, located in Sulu's Jolo municipality, while another bomb exploded near its entrance. The attack has left at least 20 people dead, with the police recently lowering the earlier announced death toll that was incorrect due to double counting. Scores of others have been injured.

© AFP 2018 / JAY DIRECTO At Least 2 Killed as Bomb Detonates Near Shopping Mall in Philippines - Reports

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the terrorist attack and has also reiterated the United Nations' support to the country's government and people, Guterres' Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack on 27 January at the Jolo Cathedral in Sulu in the Philippines. He expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement read.

READ MORE: At Least 20 People Killed, 81 Injured in Explosion in Philippines — Reports

Guterres has reiterated the United Nations' support to the government and people of the Philippines "in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism," Haq added.

Guterres has also emphasized the importance of attackers being "swiftly" brought to justice, his deputy spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Sunday that Russia was ready to enhance its terrorism fight cooperation with Philippines.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.