17:24 GMT +327 January 2019
    Miss Moscow Oksana Voyevodina at the Miss Moscow 2015 beauty pageant.

    Media Debunks Claims of Malaysian King’s Impending Divorce With His Russian Wife

    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Asia & Pacific
    While a number of media outlets spread reports of an upcoming divorce between the king and his Russian wife, citing hearsay and unnamed “insiders”, the bride’s father and friends dismissed these claims from the get-go.

    Rumours of Malaysia’s outgoing king, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, and his wife, Russian model and Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voevodina, allegedly being on the verge of a divorce have been dismissed by an official representative of the couple.

    "Everyone is quoting a Telegram channel which says that ‘people are talking about’. Who’s talking and where?" Voevodina’s press secretary inquired in an exclusive interview with the Moscow City News Agency, describing the story as "rubbish" and an example of "utter unprofessionalism".

    The bride’s father, Andrey Gorbatenko, also said that he wasn’t aware of any split between his daughter and her husband.

    "It's nonsense. I do not read the internet but I would have been the first to know", he said as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

    Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina at the Third Real Musicbox Award after-party in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    End of Fairytale? Ex Malaysian King's Marriage to Russian Beauty Queen 'on Rocks' – Reports
    Oksana’s friend also busted the reports, saying the model is "doing well", claiming the aforementioned reports are based on "fake facts".

    This rebuttal came in the wake of several media outlets reporting earlier this week that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks.

    "The fairytale about the Russian Cinderella who married a king is likely to be over… preparing the necessary documents is already underway. The marriage lasted just a couple of months", Russian Telegram channel Tolko Nikomu claimed, with celebrity magazine Starhit citing unnamed “insiders” who allegedly said that the relationship between the former king and his wife had "deteriorated".

    READ MORE: Fatal Beauty: Malaysian King Abdicates for Sake of Russian Wife?

    Sultan Muhammad V and Voevodina made headlines in November 2018 when they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha.

    On 6 January, Sultan Muhammad resigned as the supreme ruler of the country, fanning speculation about his marriage being the reason for the move, as Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voevodina despite her embracing Islam.

    Ex-Miss Moscow Ties the Knot With Malaysian King in 'Stunning Russian Wedding'
    Malaysia's King Muhammad V Abdicates the Throne
    divorce, model, king, marriage, rumors, Malaysia
