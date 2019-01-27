At least 19 People Killed, 48 Injured in Explosion in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 19 people were killed and 48 others injured in an explosion outside a cathedral in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, local media reported on Sunday, citing police.

One improvised explosive device detonated inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, located in Sulu's Jolo municipality, and another at its entrance, the Rappler news portal specified.

At least five soldiers were among those killed.

According to the police, all the injured people were evacuated immediately.

The country's Armed Forces and National Police are currently working to ensure security in the area.