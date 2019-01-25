Tiger Attack: Narrow Escape For Tourists in Indian National Park

The video, uploaded on the Newsflare video site, begins with people inside a vehicle shouting "arriba, arriba!", which means "go, go!" in Spanish. The driver quickly retreats from the scene.

"The tiger became irritable due to the presence of people and constant bark of the dog," according to the person recording the video.

Sputnik contacted the Ranthambore National Park to confirm the incident but could not get further details as the video was not part of the official record of the park's administration.

© Sputnik / Natalya Seliverstova Striped Stalker: WATCH Tigress Chase Tourists in India

However, a senior Rajasthan state forest official spoke to Sputnik on the condition of anonymity and confirmed that such incidents are common.

"For us both the tourists and the tigers are important. So we only suggest the visitors to not venture into territories of the wild animals without proper permission and guide. Nothing more can be commented on such incident which is common," the official told Sputnik.

The official confirmed that the circulating video was recorded in zone 10 of the park, which is called the Antri zone. The tigers living in this habitation are named as T-13, T-42 and T-43, however, the official was unable to specify the tiger involved in the incident.