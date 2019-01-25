Eight-Year-Old-Girl Raped by Teacher in India, Goes Home Covered in Blood

She was allegedly raped in the empty classroom of a public school. Doctors needed to put four stitches in her to stop the bleeding.

Police arrested a 42-year old teacher in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping an 8-year old second grader where he was teaching, according to a report in NDTV.

READ MORE: Indian Woman Alleges She Was Gang-Raped After Meeting Facebook 'Friend'

The rape reportedly took place at a government school on Tuesday in Krishna district, about 300 kilometres away from the state capital Hyderabad.

The teacher lured the girl into a vacant room and raped her. The child went home bleeding and told her mother about what the teacher had done and the physical pains she was having. The doctors at the private hospital where the mother took her for treatment confirmed that she'd been sexually assaulted; they needed to put four stitches in her to stop the bleeding.

Fearing shame and negative social repercussions, the parents of the girl did not report the matter to the police. But when some social activists got wind of the incident, they convinced the mother to take the matter up with the police and register a complaint. A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was lodged with the police on Thursday.

READ MORE: Traffickers Using Indian Route for Sending Nepalese Women to Gulf Countries

The state's Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivas ordered the school commissioner to investigate the incident, and to suspend the teacher pending an answer.

"The accused has been suspended from service with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry into the incident has also been ordered," district education officer Rajya Lakshmi was quoted as saying in the media report.