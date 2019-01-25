Porn-Star-Turned-Bollywood-Actress to Debut in South Indian Movies

After winning the hearts of the Hindi film audience, actress Sunny Leone is all set to debut in the Malayalam film industry, and fans in southern India are already going gaga.

Sunny Leone recently shot a special appearance for the "Madhura Raja" movie, which also stars Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

According to Yahoo, Sunny Leone topped the list of most searched female celebrities in India in 2018, while Google Zeitgeist, which tracks the search engine's database, declared Sunny Leone the most searched actor in 2017.

Hey everyone.. I'm going to make my Debut in Malayalam Film industry in "Rangeela" 😊



Shoot for the same starts from first week of February.



The film is directed by Santosh Nair and produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner — Backwater studios pic.twitter.com/VOu6Ngigjb — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 23, 2019

Her fans were elated when she tweeted that she would be featuring as the female lead in another Malayalam big banner production, titled "Rangeela."

Sunny Leone is also reportedly starring in another south Indian film, titled "Veeramahadevi". The movie is a period drama that will originally be shot in Tamil and later translated into Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.