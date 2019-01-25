US, Taliban Close to Striking Deal on US Troop Withdrawal - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and the Taliban movement are nearing an agreement envisaging the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the insurgents' pledge to prevent groups like al-Qaeda* terrorist organization from infiltrating the country ever again, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources within the Taliban group.

The new round of US-Taliban talks started on Monday in the Qatari capital, where Taliban has a political office.

READ MORE: Taliban Used US-Made Humvee in Ambush That Killed Dozens

"The discussions have been focused on two issues — the withdrawal of the troops and that the soil of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone," a senior Taliban official told the news outlet late on Thursday, refraining, however, from confirming that any relevant agreement had been reached so far.

U.S. Air Force photo US Air Force Escalated Bombing Campaign on Taliban by 35 Percent in November 2018 – AFCENT Data

While another senior source confirmed that the details had not yet been finalized, former Taliban official Sayed Akbar Agha and Western diplomatic sources told the newspaper that the negotiators could make an announcement regarding the agreement on Thursday.

However, later in the day, the only thing that the Taliban announced was the appointment of a new chief negotiator.

The Taliban movement has been one of the major forces opposing Kabul in the latter's long-standing confrontation with various rebel and terror groups. The Taliban seized power in the country in 1996, and the United States deployed its troops to Afghanistan in 2001 to fight al-Qaeda in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks. The US troops eventually overthrew the insurgents, saying that the country had become a safe haven for al-Qaeda while insurgents were in power.

While most of the US troops left Afghanistan by the end of 2014, Washington continues to support the Afghan armed forces in combating terrorism.

*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia