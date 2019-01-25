Family of Indian Murder Suspect Seek Leniency Pleading Mental Illness - Reports

The aspiring photographer is accused of murdering an Indian model, Mansi Dixit, after luring her to his home under false pretences.

The family of a prime murder suspect have claimed that he had anger issues and suffered bouts of violent aggression, citing a 2012 psychological report. According to his family, the suspect attacked his mother just a fortnight prior to the murder and had several other violent outbursts.

The psychological report, his family said, showed that Muzammil had suffered from seizures from when he was just six years old. He underwent counselling in 2009 and again in 2012.

In October 2018, Syed Muzammil, a 19-year-old aspiring photographer, allegedly murdered an Indian model after she refused his sexual advances, the Mumbai Live news site reports. He first slammed her head with a wooden stool, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her to death with lace and rope.

Subsequently, he stuffed her body into a bag, took it with him in a cab and dumped it on a road. The driver of the cab reported the man to the police after witnessing this. Officers discovered the body, which was found to have a rope around its neck.