Controversial 'Satanic Statue' Removed From Lahore Museum after Court Order

The sculpture of the devil was made by Irbaat-ul-Hassan, a Punjab University fine arts graduate. According to Irbaat, there were no devilish thoughts behind the creation, but the intention was to portray the negativity and darkness in humankind with this man-animal hybrid.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The controversial statue erected outside the Lahore Museum in Pakistan has finally been removed on the order of the Lahore High Court. The 20ft high structure dubbed the "Statue of Satan" had been in the eye of a storm ever since it was installed at the garden in front of the museum last week.

— Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) January 20, 2019

The Lahore Museum authorities had wrapped and covered the statue in sheets after a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking its demolition.

The petitioner, Barrister Ambreen Qureshi, argued that the "horrific sculpture" would instil deep fear in the minds of the children visiting the museum. He also contended that the statue was of no historical, scientific, artistic, cultural or educational value and that it was against the cultural heritage of Pakistan, reports news site Dawn.

"This sculpture of the devil has nothing to do with our culture whereas the purpose of a museum is to preserve our history and culture", Ambreen Qureshi pleaded before the Lahore High Court.