North Korea's Kim Received Letter From Trump - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The deputy chair of North Korean Workers' Party's central committee, Kim Yong Chol, who recently returned from the United States where he held high-level talks, handed US President Donald Trump's letter over to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, local media reported on Thursday.

The statement comes after Trump held talks at the White House with visiting the North Korean vice chairman on bilateral relations and denuclearization.

US Still Awaits Concrete Steps From North Korea on its Nuclear Program - Pence

Having received Trump's letter, Kim expressed great satisfaction, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim also praised Trump's interest in holding the second North Korea-US summit, according to the news agency.

Last week, Mike Pence said that Donald Trump feels optimistic about his next meeting with the North Korean leader and expects real progress on denuclearization.

On June 12, 2018, Trump and Kim held their first meeting in Singapore, where a peaceful solution to the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula was discussed.