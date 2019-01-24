North Korea's Kim Received Letter From Trump - Reports

The statement comes after Trump held talks at the White House with visiting the North Korean vice chairman on bilateral relations and denuclearization.
Kim also praised Trump's interest in holding the second North Korea-US summit, according to the news agency.
READ MORE: US-North Korea Summit Scheduled for Late February — White House
Last week, Mike Pence said that Donald Trump feels optimistic about his next meeting with the North Korean leader and expects real progress on denuclearization.
On June 12, 2018, Trump and Kim held their first meeting in Singapore, where a peaceful solution to the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula was discussed.
