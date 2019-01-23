Japanese Trade Watchdog Launches Probe Into Activity of US Tech Giants - Reports

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Japanese authorities have concerns that Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon — collectively known as GAFA — are hoarding massive amounts of data that will lead to their absolute domination at markets.
This information will allow the commission to check the tech companies on such problems as unilateral termination of contracts and inappropriate handling of personal data, the broadcaster said. If there are problematic cases, tech companies could be questioned in this regard.
The commission is expected to prepare an interim report on its activity in the coming months that can result in some new regulations for IT businesses working in Japan.
The statement comes amid a tense situation between the US and the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. The Chinese tech company's equipment has been banned from US government computers and most US information networks because of concerns that the company's equipment could be used to spy, an allegation long denied by the company.
