Mastermind of Attack on Afghan Military Base Killed in Airstrike - NDS

"Commander Noman, the mastermind of Wardak attack, was killed in an airstrike in Maidan Shahr district of the province along with seven other terrorists", the statement said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.
Reuters reported citing a senior Defence Ministry official that a total of 126 members of Afghan security forces were killed in the attack by Taliban* on a military compound in Wardak. Three attackers were killed while the fourth one detonated the car bomb.
The NDS reportedly vowed to find and punish the perpetrators of the attack.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the terrorist groups. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
