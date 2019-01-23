'You Live and Learn': Usain Bolt Gives up on Footballing Dream in Australia

The world's fastest man has called time on his brief sojourn into football with Central Coast Mariners. His decision to quit has triggered some lively responses on social media.

The 32-year-old Olympic sprint king said at an event in his native Jamaica he planned to concentrate on a career in business.

"I don't want to say it wasn't dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn," he said, according to Television Jamaica.

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 22 January 2019

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted," he said.

"The sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now," said Bolt, who scored two goals for the Mariners but failed to break into their team in Australia's A League.

— Femi Factor (@iamfemifactor) 22 January 2019

The Mariners are currently bottom of the table with only six points from 14 games.

In October a Maltese club, Valletta FC, reportedly offered Bolt a two-year contract to join them but he apparently turned it down.