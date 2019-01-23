Beijing Once Again Urges US to Abandon Cold War Mentality

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry has protested the publication of the new US National Intelligence Strategy, in which China and Russia are named among the United States' "adversaries."

"We have taken note of the wording you [the United States] mentioned in the updated version of the US National Intelligence Strategy, which was just published in the United States. The United States has issued a number of such reports, which put forward unfounded accusations against Russia and China", ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

She stressed that China firmly adhered to the path of peaceful development and reaffirmed the defence nature of Beijing's military policy.

The spokeswoman called on the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality, make more efforts to strengthen mutual trust between the two countries and maintain international peace and stability.

The statement comes after the updated National Intelligence Strategy was published on 22 January, stating that "multiple adversaries" continued to look for opportunities to cause potentially catastrophic damage to US interests through the acquisition and use of weapons of mass destruction, which include biological, chemical and nuclear weapons.

The document further lists Russia and China among traditional US adversaries.