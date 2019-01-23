No Bride for the Pakistan’s Tallest Man - Report

All his clothes have to be custom stitched and he needs special shoes. He is just shy of the world record for the tallest man, currently held by Sultan Kösen, a farmer in Turkey. He receives invitations to private events in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, but has failed to get a marriage proposal.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Everyone wants to take selfies with him and enjoy his company, but no one wants to marry him. This is a burden that Pakistan's tallest man, Zia Rashid, is bearing right now, reports news portal Khaleej Times. Standing at a skyscraper-like 8 feet, Zia Rashid's height has become both a blessing as well as a burden for him.

— Abdul Hamid Ahmad (@AbdulHamidAhmad) January 23, 2019

READ MORE: Dig In! Germany Makes World's Biggest Burger

His well-wishers are now resorting to posts on Twitter to find an appropriate match for him.

— Mujtaba Haider (@ManiMujtaba) January 22, 2019

The 23-year old Rashid is from Punjab province in Pakistan and resides in the town of Multan. His family has been searching for a bride for him, but with no success.

"No one shows interest in marrying me", he complains. Among his biggest worries is not being able to use public transportation.

"It's a very big deal that I cannot use public buses for travelling. The seats do not have enough leg space to accommodate me", he rues.

He was a normal kid until about 10. There was a sudden spurt in the growth of his physical frame and he had to take calcium supplements to avoid weakness in his bones.

"Within a span of just one year I became the tallest member in my family", he says. The blessing for him is that he gets personal invitations to many private events in the Middle East and other countries. He has been to Dubai and Saudi Arabia several times. His most recent invitation is from Zimbabwe.

Rashid is very proud of his height. "Despite all the odds, I feel proud of my height. I feel proud that I'm different from others. It gives me a lot of happiness that because of my height people come and take selfies with me. I get a lot of love and attention from people and that makes me feel proud", he says, according the report.