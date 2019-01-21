World Greets Tamil Hindus for 'Thaipusam' Festival Known for Face, Body Piercing

Known for devotees who pierce their faces and bodies with swords, skewers, and hooks, Thaipusam, or Thaipooyam, is celebrated towards the end of January or beginning of February, depending on the celestial alignment of the sun, moon, planetary bodies and the stars.

Greetings are being exchanged all over the world for the Tamil Hindu festival of Thaipusam. The festival is marked with penance, body piercings, long walks and gaiety. It is a colourful and happy festival, yet incorporates deep reverence.

The festival is celebrated all over the world, wherever there is a significant Tamil Hindu population. Countries like Malaysia, Mauritius and Sri Lanka have government and bank holidays on this day. Malaysian Minister for Human Resources M. Kula Segaran has extended his wishes to all Malaysian Tamil Hindus.

Wishing all Hindus a Happy #Thaipusam. May all your prayers be answered.

Stay safe.#Thaipusam2019 pic.twitter.com/LIzuUQymGg — M. Kula Segaran (@mkula) January 20, 2019

Today is #Thaipusam, a vibrant yet solemn festival of thanksgiving. Wishing all Hindu devotees a fulfilling & meaningful Thaipusam! – LHL https://t.co/hxP6JL6htM pic.twitter.com/xJo1LAzrZP — Lee Hsien Loong (@leehsienloong) January 21, 2019

​​The Crown Prince of Johor, His Royal Highness Major General Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, has extended greetings from his official twitter account.