Register
14:32 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol at Champakgachh village, on the India-Bangladesh border, about 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Siliguri, India, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011

    India-Bangladesh Border Guards Spar Over Rohingya Muslim Refugees - Reports

    © AP Photo / Tamal Roy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Each side accuses the other of perpetrating the influx of refugees across their respective borders. Some 31 Rohingyas are currently at Zero Line on the international border.

    India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guards (BGB) are at loggerheads over the influx of Rohingya refugees with the buck being passed back and forth as to which country the refugees have been pushed from, reports English newspaper The Indian Experss.

    Some 31 Rohingya Muslims have been stranded in no man's land since Friday at Zero Line along the India-Bangladesh international border in India's northeastern state of Tripura.

    READ MORE: Bangladesh Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Racist Remark About Rohingyas

    Rohingya muslims are originally from Myanmar, which they fled owing to inter-religious conflicts in 2017. Presently, over 1.1 million Rohingya reside in Cox's Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh. An estimated 40,000 Rohingya have taken refugee in states like Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Telangana of the Indian federation. Less than 15,000 are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

    "The BSF and BGB will hold a meeting today as 31 Rohingya Muslims are holed up behind the barbed wire fencing along the Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura", BSF sources told Sputnik.

    Rohingya refugees wait in a queue to receive relief material at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India to Deport 2nd Batch of Rohingyas Kept in Assam Detention Camp - Reports
    Earlier meetings between the nodal officers of the Indian and Bangladeshi border guards were inconclusive.

    "A meeting between the sector commanders of BSF and BGB is likely to be held tomorrow over the 31 Rohingya Muslims", Brajesh Kumar, Deputy Director General of Border Security Force told reporters on Sunday.

    Brajesh Kumar said that the Rohingyas were now staying behind the India-Bangladesh fencing at Rayermura near Tripura's capital Agartala and BSF has been providing food to them. Among those stranded are 9 women and 16 children.

    READ MORE: Stalled Repatriation Increases Chances of Radicalisation of Rohingyas — Analyst

    Meanwhile, a blame game is going on between the border guards of the two countries over the 31 Rohingya Muslims.

    Bangladesh border guards have alleged that the Indian border guard, BSF have been pushing Rohingyas into Bangladeshi territory, which has been denied by the BSF.

    "On Friday night, a Lieutenant Colonel from BGB informed BSF Commandant Ratnesh Kumar over the phone that they have detained the 31 Rohingyas along the International Border. The BGB insisted that the BSF take them inside the India-Bangladesh border fencing", read a statement from the BSF according to media reports.

    Related:

    Bangladeshi Failure to Inform Rohingya of Repatriation Hampers Return - Envoy
    No Question of India Granting 'Refugee' Status to Rohingya - Home Minister
    Watchdog Doubts Myanmar's Inquiry to Identify Perpetrators of Rohingya Abuses
    Myanmar Generals Should Be Prosecuted for 'Genocide' Against Rohingya - UN
    Tags:
    Rohingya refugees, refugee, deportaion, border, India, Myanmar, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse