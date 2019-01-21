Indian Police Officer Punished for Ignoring Woman's Plaint as Video Goes Viral

The woman was a 75-year old grandmother of a youth just past his teens. Her grandson was crushed under a machine where he was employed. She wanted to register a complaint with the police against the factory owner.

A police officer of an award-winning police station was suspended when a video went viral online showing him ignoring a woman complainant even as she falls at his feet pleadingly and in exasperation, as per media reports. This happened at Gudamba Police Station in Lucknow, the state capital of the most populous state of India, Uttar Pradesh.

The police officer, Tej Pratap Singh, who holds a sub-inspector rank, has been suspended.

Uttar Pradesh: Cop Suspended After Video of Woman Falling at His Feet Goes Viral



In the video, the woman can be seen crying and pleading in front of inspector Tej Prakash Singh, urging him to register a complaint.



In the video, the woman, Brahma Devi, was seen praying with folded hands before the police officer, who was sitting in a chair with his legs crossed.



The complaint against the factory owner, Ajay Gupta, was only registered after the video had drawn on public outrage. Gupta has been absconding ever since the death of Devi's grandson, Akash Yadav. The Lucknow police have issued a statement that the officer in the video has been suspended and that an inquiry into the matter is underway.

The Gudamba police station is ranked amongst the top three police stations in the country in terms of record keeping and staff courtesy. The station has also received an award from Central Home Minister Rajnath Singh.