Indian Police Officer Punished for Ignoring Woman's Plaint as Video Goes Viral

A police officer of an award-winning police station was suspended when a video went viral online showing him ignoring a woman complainant even as she falls at his feet pleadingly and in exasperation, as per media reports. This happened at Gudamba Police Station in Lucknow, the state capital of the most populous state of India, Uttar Pradesh.
The police officer, Tej Pratap Singh, who holds a sub-inspector rank, has been suspended.
In the video, the woman can be seen crying and pleading in front of inspector Tej Prakash Singh, urging him to register a complaint.
In the video, the woman, Brahma Devi, was seen praying with folded hands before the police officer, who was sitting in a chair with his legs crossed.
The Gudamba police station is ranked amongst the top three police stations in the country in terms of record keeping and staff courtesy. The station has also received an award from Central Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
