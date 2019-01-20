South Korea to Invest $6.5Mln in Unmanned Vehicle Technology in 2019 - Reports

"[The government] will make efforts to overcome the limits of commercialization of unmanned vehicles and support the creation of core technologies that could impact the broader market going forward," Ko Seo-gon, a ministry official in charge of the projects, said as quoted by the agency.
READ MORE: South Korean Arms Sales Jump as Perceived Threats Grow
South Korea's Science Ministry has completed a number of projects to develop key technologies to manufacture autonomous vehicles that operate in the air, on land and at sea, according to the Yonhap news agency.
All comments
Show new comments (0)