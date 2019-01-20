South Korea to Invest $6.5Mln in Unmanned Vehicle Technology in 2019 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea is planning to spend 7.3 billion won ($6.5 million) to develop aerial, marine and ground-based unmanned vehicles, Yonhap reported on Sunday citing the government.

"[The government] will make efforts to overcome the limits of commercialization of unmanned vehicles and support the creation of core technologies that could impact the broader market going forward," Ko Seo-gon, a ministry official in charge of the projects, said as quoted by the agency.

Of the total budget, 1.1 billion will be spent to develop critical technologies, while another 800 million won will be used in the area of artificial intelligence, Yonhap reported.

South Korea's Science Ministry has completed a number of projects to develop key technologies to manufacture autonomous vehicles that operate in the air, on land and at sea, according to the Yonhap news agency.