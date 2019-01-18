Rhino Creates Ruckus at Indian Harvest Festival Gathering (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A rhino escaped from the Kaziranga National Park situated in the Golaghat and Nagoan districts in the eastern Indian state of Assam on 15 January. It rampaged through the area, attacking people that had gathered to celebrate the annual harvest festival in Bipu, creating chaos.
The Rhino was finally captured by forest officials who then released the animal back into the Kaziranga National Park, according to reports.
