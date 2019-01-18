Ingenious Indians Use Trending Instagram Egg Post to Advertise Businesses

New Delhi (Sputnik): A number of egg-ceptional Indian entrepreneurs have been quick to leverage the popularity of the viral egg post on Instagram by the anonymous Egg Gang and used it to popularise their businesses. Sputnik brings you few such posts from Delhi and Mumbai showcasing the creativity of the advertisers.
A broadband company, Excitel, says, "It's time to bring home an EGG-CITING connection."
— excitel (@excitel_rocks) January 17, 2019
Mobile phone company Tambo Mobiles used the ‘trending' feature of the Instagram post.
— Tambo Mobiles (@TamboMobiles) January 17, 2019
A convenience store, 24Seven, says "You can find ‘the star' (meaning the egg) at the nearby 24Seven store."
— 24Seven (@24SevenIN) January 16, 2019
— breviSTAY (@mybrevistay) January 16, 2019
Utility company Tata Power had designed an entire marketing campaign around the Instagram post using an #eggcellent hashtag.
Take our 90 days #WattLossChallenge, the #eggcellent way to save electricity.— Tata Power (@TataPower) January 17, 2019
Tata Power consumers can share their bill number on wattlosschallenge@tatapower.com and non Tata Power consumers can email the bill copy to us. #BeGreen #EggGang #WorldRecordEgg
Participate & Win pic.twitter.com/047t96ln8Z
One bakery advertised ‘egg-less' brownies.
Try our egg-less #brownies to save such #worldrecords! #worldrecordegg #egggang #innerchefofficial #veganrecipes #veganfood #vegandessert #dessert #desserts #dessertporn pic.twitter.com/faUr21x6G9— InnerChef (@Inner_Chef) January 17, 2019
Logistics major DHL India said that they have made more shipments than the ‘likes' on the Instagram Egg post.
More shipments delivered than likes on the World Record Egg post! We ensure our deliveries are made 'over easy' for businesses and customers alike! #EggGang #EggSoldiers #LikeTheEgg #WorldRecordEgg #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/l9rvyjcrSF— DHL Express India (@DHL_India) January 17, 2019
Vikas Suresh Gupta did an egg-based pictorial tweet showcasing his graphic/website design abilities and posted it using #EggGang #Egg hashtags for enhanced visibility.
#IndiasFirstPremiumWebsiteDesignerandDeveloper #IndiasFirstPremiumWebsiteDesigner #IndiasFirstPremiumWebsiteDeveloper#Indias1stPremiumWebsiteDesignerandDeveloper #Indias1stPremiumWebsiteDesigner #Indias1stPremiumWebsiteDeveloper#Mumbai #India #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/O0JxDwbKqX— Vikas Suresh Gupta (@vikasureshgupta) January 16, 2019
