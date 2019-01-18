Ingenious Indians Use Trending Instagram Egg Post to Advertise Businesses

A simple post depicting an egg claims to have clinched the world record for the most-liked post, with 48 million likes, beating the previous record held by Kylie Jenner, whose post had 18 million likes; it is now being used by Indian advertisers to publicise their brands, ‘riding on the trend’ of the trending post.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A number of egg-ceptional Indian entrepreneurs have been quick to leverage the popularity of the viral egg post on Instagram by the anonymous Egg Gang and used it to popularise their businesses. Sputnik brings you few such posts from Delhi and Mumbai showcasing the creativity of the advertisers.

A broadband company, Excitel, says, "It's time to bring home an EGG-CITING connection."

Mobile phone company Tambo Mobiles used the ‘trending' feature of the Instagram post.

A convenience store, 24Seven, says "You can find ‘the star' (meaning the egg) at the nearby 24Seven store."

Utility company Tata Power had designed an entire marketing campaign around the Instagram post using an #eggcellent hashtag.

Take our 90 days #WattLossChallenge, the #eggcellent way to save electricity.

Tata Power consumers can share their bill number on wattlosschallenge@tatapower.com and non Tata Power consumers can email the bill copy to us. #BeGreen #EggGang #WorldRecordEgg

One bakery advertised ‘egg-less' brownies.

Logistics major DHL India said that they have made more shipments than the ‘likes' on the Instagram Egg post.

Vikas Suresh Gupta did an egg-based pictorial tweet showcasing his graphic/website design abilities and posted it using #EggGang #Egg hashtags for enhanced visibility.